Franciscan Health Crown Point names chief medical officer

Franciscan Alliance has named a new chief medical officer at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Mike Bohlin, a board-certified hospitalist who's worked for Franciscan Alliance for 16 years is now overseeing medical operations at the hospital in the Hub City. He has significant experience in both quality care management and informatics.

“Dr. Bohlin’s extensive experience, both clinically and administratively, made him a perfect match for Franciscan Health Crown Point, where delivering on our promise of always working to deliver the safest and highest quality of care to our patients will always be our focus,” Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Daniel McCormick said.

Bohlin graduated from DePauw University, received his medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and did his residency at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He also attained an MBA at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business in Indianapolis.

Bohlin started at Franciscan Health in 2006. He was hired as a hospitalist at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, advancing up the ranks to become the hospital's chief of medicine and president of the medical staff.

He served as chief health officer for Tippecanoe County, where Purdue University is located, from 2004 to 2013.

Bohlin most recently served as a medical director of Franciscan Health’s Accountable Care Organization.

He is board-certified in internal medicine, health care quality and health care management. He has focused on sepsis and opioid reduction.

“I am excited to be working with the excellent staff at Franciscan Crown Point,” Bohlin said. “My goal is to provide servant leadership in support of the Franciscan Health mission of delivering exceptional, compassionate care in our community, for our patients and their families.”