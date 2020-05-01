You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Franciscan Health Crown Point obtains ambulance to handle COVID-19 patients
urgent

Franciscan Health Crown Point obtains ambulance to handle COVID-19 patients

Franciscan Health Crown Point obtains ambulance to handle COVID-19 patients

Franciscan Health Crown Point acquired an ambulance to transport COVID-19 patients.

 Provided

Franciscan Health Crown Point acquired an ambulance to help transport coronavirus patients. It is one of three that Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance acquired to help its hospitals handle the surge during the global pandemic.

The 2005 ambulance with 79,000 miles transported its first COVID-19 patient from Franciscan Health Olympia Fields on Monday night.

Rob Dowling, director of Emergency Medical Services at Franciscan Health Crown Point, said hospital officials had been discussing the need for an ambulance to handle all the patients suffering from coronavirus that has infected more than 1 million Americans and killed more than 60,000.

Sister Aline Shultz, Franciscan’s vice president of Administrative Services in Western Indiana, led the effort to acquire the ambulances, which required waivers from the state and donations of equipment and time from local agencies.

Staffed by a paramedic, nurse and respiratory therapist, the ambulance will transport COVID-19 patients from Olympia Fields to Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point and Michigan City for the foreseeable future. When the coronavirus pandemic has passed, Franciscan plans to use it to transport cardiovascular and NICU patients, as well as for training.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts