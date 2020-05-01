Franciscan Health Crown Point obtains ambulance to handle COVID-19 patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Franciscan Health Crown Point acquired an ambulance to help transport coronavirus patients. It is one of three that Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance acquired to help its hospitals handle the surge during the global pandemic.

The 2005 ambulance with 79,000 miles transported its first COVID-19 patient from Franciscan Health Olympia Fields on Monday night.

Rob Dowling, director of Emergency Medical Services at Franciscan Health Crown Point, said hospital officials had been discussing the need for an ambulance to handle all the patients suffering from coronavirus that has infected more than 1 million Americans and killed more than 60,000.

Sister Aline Shultz, Franciscan’s vice president of Administrative Services in Western Indiana, led the effort to acquire the ambulances, which required waivers from the state and donations of equipment and time from local agencies.

Staffed by a paramedic, nurse and respiratory therapist, the ambulance will transport COVID-19 patients from Olympia Fields to Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point and Michigan City for the foreseeable future. When the coronavirus pandemic has passed, Franciscan plans to use it to transport cardiovascular and NICU patients, as well as for training.

