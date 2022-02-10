 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franciscan Health Crown Point offering mental health first aid class Friday

Franciscan Health Crown Point offering mental health First Aid class

The message "Our Heroes Wear Scrubs" is displayed in front of Franciscan Health Crown Point. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Franciscan Health Crown Point is offering a free mental health first aid class.

The class will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday at the Marian Education Center at 1201 S. Main St. in Crown Point. It's located just east of the main entrance to the hospital.

The class is targeted at first responders like police, paramedics and firefighters, as well as community service providers in Lake County. But it's also open to the public.

Anyone interested can come to receive the training, which covers how to respond to people suffering from mental health crises or addiction issues, Franciscan Health Injury Prevention Coordinator Marissa Adcock said.

“This mental health first aid training will help you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In this training, you will learn the risk factors and the warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns. This is great training for police, firefighters, medical personnel, social workers, nonprofit workers and anyone who wants to help their community,” Adcock said.

The class is free, but space is limited.

For more information or to register, call Adcock at (219) 488-1380.

 

 

