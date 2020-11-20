Franciscan Health Crown Point opens outpatient retail pharmacy

Franciscan Health Crown Point opened a new outpatient retail pharmacy at the hospital, on the first floor by the cafeteria.

It's the sixth Franciscan Health Hospital to add an outpatient pharmacy, following Hammond, Michigan City, Olympia Fields, Lafayette and Indianapolis. The idea is to give patients and staff a convenient options for filling their prescriptions before they leave.

The pharmacy is open to the public, providing patients with "med to bed" care where they can have their discharge prescriptions filled, Outpatient Pharmacy Manager William Sahy said.

“We bring it all directly to bedside so they never have to leave their room to get their medications, and when they’re ready to be discharged, they can just go straight home,” he said.

It limits trips to another pharmacy during the coronavirus pandemic and helps prevent hospital readmissions for patients who fail to finish their treatment by picking up the medication they need.

“Us being able to save them that one step really helps with overall health care,” Sahy said.

Franciscan Health employees will get the lowest possibly copays under their health care plan at the hospital pharmacy.