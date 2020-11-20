 Skip to main content
Franciscan Health Crown Point opens outpatient retail pharmacy
The Rev. Tony Janik conducts the blessing of the Franciscan Health Crown Point outpatient retail pharmacy.

 Provided

Franciscan Health Crown Point opened a new outpatient retail pharmacy at the hospital, on the first floor by the cafeteria.

It's the sixth Franciscan Health Hospital to add an outpatient pharmacy, following Hammond, Michigan City, Olympia Fields, Lafayette and Indianapolis. The idea is to give patients and staff a convenient options for filling their prescriptions before they leave.

The pharmacy is open to the public, providing patients with "med to bed" care where they can have their discharge prescriptions filled, Outpatient Pharmacy Manager William Sahy said.

“We bring it all directly to bedside so they never have to leave their room to get their medications, and when they’re ready to be discharged, they can just go straight home,” he said.

It limits trips to another pharmacy during the coronavirus pandemic and helps prevent hospital readmissions for patients who fail to finish their treatment by picking up the medication they need.

“Us being able to save them that one step really helps with overall health care,” Sahy said.

Franciscan Health employees will get the lowest possibly copays under their health care plan at the hospital pharmacy.

“We look forward to building and fostering relationships with all patients, both employees and members of the community. We will work collaboratively to provide both service excellence and thoughtful compassionate care,” Sahy said.

The pharmacy is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

For more information, call 219-681-6814.

Gallery: Newborns don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

