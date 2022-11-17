Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center recertified for maternal and infant care

Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center has been recertified by the state for complex obstetric and perinatal care.

The Indiana State Department of Health again designated it as a Level III Level of Care obstetric and neonatal facility, meaning that it's equipped to care for infants who need neonatal intensive care and mothers who face complex medical conditions and obstetric complications.

“I am incredibly proud of our entire health care team serving our mothers and babies,” said Carrie Renschen, the director of the Family Birth Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Franciscan Health Crown Point. “Without their work and dedication to continuous improvement, this redesignation would not be possible. The quality of care we provide our mothers and babies will only continue to rise as we challenge ourselves to meet higher standards.”

In 2019, in an effort to address the state's high infant mortality rate, a new state law required all hospitals in Indiana to be certified for obstetric and neonatal care. The level of care certification is meant to empower expectant mothers by giving them the information needed to select the best hospital, which is especially important for women with high-risk pregnancies.

Under state guidelines, Level III birth centers have demonstrated the ability to handle severe maternal complications. They have onsite intensive care units, advanced imaging and nurses who specialize in the management of women with obstetric complications and complex maternal illnesses. They must have subspecialists available for consultations and an OB/GYN and fetal medicine specialist present at all times around the clock.

Level III birth centers must also have an OB/GYN and fetal medicine specialist physically present at all times as well as a full complement of subspecialists readily available for consultation.

Franciscan Health Crown Point now staffs the 20-bed Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit with Lurie Children Hospital of Chicago neonatologists as a result of a partnership between the two healthcare providers.

An American Academy of Pediatrics study found states that have such levels of care certifications report lower levels of infant and maternal deaths and illnesses.

“The Indiana State Department of Health recognizes the positive impact multidisciplinary education has on the safe care of perinatal patients,” said Eden Bezy, director of Maternal and Child Health Indiana for the Indiana State Department of Health. “Thank you for your continued commitment to assure women and infants receive equitable and risk-appropriate healthcare.”