Franciscan Health Crown Point won a Peregrine Award for Trauma Innovation.

Peregrine Health Services a boutique health care consulting firm based in Florida, honored the hospital for its treatment of substance abuse.

Franciscan Health Crown Point was recognized for a project that aimed to identify and help patients who suffer from substance use disorders. It landed a grant to develop the program, including by hiring a peer recovery coach, bringing on a social worker trained specifically in substance abuse treatment, educating health care providers and putting prevention plans into place.

A panel of judges gave it the highest total score out of a group of 10 finalists.

"A lot of hospitals are treating and releasing patients with substance use disorder," Franciscan Health Crown Point Manager of Trauma and Injury Prevention Jennifer Homan said. "They provide resources but don't take the extra steps to arrange treatment, with the thought being that patients have to engage that on their own. We wanted to change that."

Franciscan Health Crown Point also provides educational sessions to the community, including at the Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Lake County Jail. About 30% of 370 of the inmates randomly sampled at the jail last year suffered from substance use disorder, Lake County Jail Mental Health Director William Mescall said.

Such inmates have a recidivism rate of 55% within a year.

"What Lake County residents need to understand is that they are going to foot the bill for these struggling citizens one way or another," he said. "That is, they can either pay to rehabilitate these individuals and help them live in the society, or they're going to pay to keep them locked up and out of society. National data suggest that rehabilitating people is a much more cost-efficient approach to working with individuals with these conditions."

Homan said more education was needed about substance abuse, such as that people afflicted with it have often suffered psychological damage in the past.

"It's considered more in the behavioral health realm," Homan said. "We needed to get people comfortable with engaging with treatment conversations."

Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Daniel McCormick said the trauma services team earned the recognition.

"The Franciscan Health Crown Point trauma services team's work to improve the SBIRT process demonstrates the impact our trauma program has on the entire community," McCormick said. "Its outreach beyond the emergency room is extensive and something the community should be very proud to call its own. The team's dedication to our Franciscan mission is truly life-changing. The Peregrine Award is well deserved."

