Franciscan Health debuts new robotic surgery platform to detect lung cancer

Franciscan Health has begun using a robotic bronchoscopy surgery platform in Munster that can help diagnose lung cancer earlier, potentially saving patients' lives.

The Auris Monarch system, which Community Health System also rolled out last year, is now being used at the cancer center at the Franciscan Health Munster Hospital to detect lung cancer in earlier stages when the deadly disease is easier to beat.

Only a few hospitals in Indiana have the state-of-the-art bronchoscope technology that can endoscopically reach small nodules in the lung in a minimally invasive way. The robotic platform, which is controlled like a video game, makes it easier to precisely target nodules on the periphery of the lungs without having to make incisions, Dr. Don Dumont said.

"Through a scope controlled by electromagnetic navigation, you get a CT scan image of the patient on the table. It's an ultra-thin bronchoscope you can move 120 degrees in any direction," he said. "The convention legacy technology has a fixed amount of articulation. This moves through the body with a greater degree of articulation."

He said it was a more accurate diagnostic tool that makes it easier to get tissue biopsies with less risk of internal bleeding and complications. The surgeon controls robotic arms that extend further into the lungs with a camera that provides real-time visualization.

"Before someone was holding a scope in place. With this, you control the robotic arms and everything with a video game console," Dumont said. "I'm not a gamer but learning how to do this was exactly like a game."

It helps the physician determine if the lung spots are cancerous or benign by extracting tissue for a biopsy with transbronchial needle aspiration instead of surgery that cuts the patient open.

"We would use this procedure if a patient came in with something suspicious or an abnormality that came up on a scan," Dumont said. "It might be the result of a screening of someone with a history of smoking who's otherwise in good health. If there's an abnormality, we would want to ensure it's not a lung cancer growth. This allows us to make that diagnosis without invasive surgery."

The outpatient procedure takes about 30 to 90 minutes and does not require an overnight stay at the hospital. The risk of a lung collapse or other complication is lower.

The new robotic equipment, which is listed by the manufacturer for about $600,000, would be used to treat at least 100 patients a year at the Munster cancer center.

"The benefit for the patient is having an accurate diagnosis of a malignancy," Dumont said. "You have a better chance of curing it the sooner it's detected. The overwhelming majority of lung cancer patients have no symptoms until it enters a blood vessel and spreads. If there's a suspicious legion, you really want to find it sooner."

Franciscan Health recommends regular lung scans for current and former smokers.

"The earlier you can diagnose, the higher the chance you can cure it and the safer it is for the patient," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.