Franciscan Health donates 100,000 pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine

Franciscan Health is donating 100,000 pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine, where the people are besieged by occupying Russian forces shelling cities.

Franciscan Health hospitals and clinics worked with the Illinois Division of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America to ship the emergency medical supplies to Poland, where they can be taken across the border into Ukraine.

Obstetrician/gynecologist Roman Puliaev at Franciscan Health Dyer kicked off the effort a week ago by gathering surgical equipment that had been in a room with a steam pipe leak. It was too compromised to use in Northwest Indiana but could still be deployed in a war zone.

Puliaev, a graduate of Crimea Medical University who made his way to the United States in 2002, linked up with the Illinois Division of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, which was sending a charter flight to take medical supplies to Poland, where they could be driven over the border into Ukraine.

“We never thought this kind of scale of war would happen after World War II,” he said.

Franciscan Health Crown Point Vice President of Medical Affairs Erik Mikaitis learned of the effort to gather supplies and expanded it system-wide. He put out a call for excess supplies or those near expiration to help the people of Ukraine.

“We are so proud to see such incredible support from our coworkers and medical staff across the Franciscan system. In just 48 hours, our supply chain team was able to fill three semi-trucks with supplies and equipment now bound for Ukraine,” Mikaitis said. “From gloves, gauze and bandages to syringes, sterile irrigation fluid and even surgical equipment; along with these supplies, the entire Franciscan team sends our hope for peace in Ukraine and our prayers for the safety and well being of the Ukrainian people.”

Local Franciscan Health facilities in Crown Point, Munster, Michigan City and Olympia Fields donated items that were loaded on a plane to Warsaw, Poland. They will be hauled by truck to field hospitals and the front lines.

“On behalf of the people in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, Illinois Division and myself, we extend our sincere thanks to Franciscan Health for the collection of close to 100,000 pounds of much needed medical supplies in a record short time," said Dr. Mariya Dmytriv-Kapeniak, UMANA representative and physician at Express Care Clinic in Michigan City. "Your generosity and care will aid many Ukrainian lives. Love, hope, kindness and care will prevail in the crisis faced by a peace-loving and sovereign Ukraine.”

Franciscan Health tucked prayer cards into the donations.

"I think it is important to let everyone know that the Sisters are praying for all those in the Ukraine during our hours of perpetual adoration at our Motherhouse in Mishawaka," Franciscan Health Michigan City Vice President of Mission Integration Sister Petra Nielsen said. "It is so beautiful to see everyone at Franciscan come together in such a short time.”

Anyone who wishes to contribute needed medical supplies (orthopedics, wound care, surgery supplies) and can deliver them to UMANA’s warehouse in Bensenville, Illinois, can contact Dr. Dmytriv at 773-858-7639 or Olga Maihutiak 630-632-9307 for logistics. Anyone who wishes to donate to UMANA’s efforts can do so online at umana.org.

