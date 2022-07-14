Franciscan Health Dyer earns perinatal level of care distinction

Franciscan Health Dyer's Family Birth Center earned a perinatal level of care designation from the state of Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Health assigned a Perinatal Level of Care II certification to the hospital on U.S. 30. The designation recognizes the hospital for taking steps to offer specialty care for complex maternal and fetal conditions and complications.

Franciscan Health satisfied the Hoosier State's requirements for an Obstetric Level of Care II and Neonatal Level of Care II facility.

The designation means hospitals can care for high-risk maternal patients and provide specialty care to infants who are moderately ill or delivered as early as 32 weeks into the pregnancy. It requires the education of the entire hospital team and a high level of quality improvement.

Franciscan Health Dyer/Hammond/Munster President and CEO Patrick Maloney credited the designation to the hard work of the staff at the Family Birth Center. The facility opened there in November as Franciscan Health transitions services away from its longtime downtown Hammond hospital to suburban sites like Munster and Dyer.

The Family Birth Center in Dyer is now in the midst of a multiphase upgrade to ensure state-of-the-facilities to provide high-quality care to new mothers and babies. Franciscan Health is planning further renovations of the patient room and Level II NICU.

The Indiana Department of Health's certification lasts for three years. It will be posted on the premises and is part of a statewide effort to reduce infant mortality by empowering consumers with information about what hospital to go to for delivery.