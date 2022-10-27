Franciscan Health Foundation board members raise funds for Prenatal Assistance Program

Indiana and LaPorte County both struggle with high infant mortality rates.

Franciscan Health Foundation board members sought to address the issue by raising more than $19,400 for the Prenatal Assistance Program in Michigan City at a recent reception.

They succeeded in matching an anonymous $15,000 contribution.

“This combined educational and fundraising reception was completely the idea of two of our incredible Foundation Board members who toured our Prenatal Assistance space this summer and were moved to raise awareness of and funds for the program,” Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development Debbie Tatum said. “We can’t thank them enough for hosting this amazing event.”

Board members Kelly Shikany and Jennifer Hogberg hosted the fundraiser at the Franciscan Health Michigan City legacy campus at 301 W. Homer St. The former St. Anthony's Hospital is where Franciscan's Prenatal Assistance Program is located.

“I’m a lifelong resident of Michigan City and it’s really important to me that this community is the best it can be,” Shikany said. “It’s about doing the best we can for women and their children. When we have healthy families, it impacts the whole community.”

Indiana also ranks eighth nationwide for infant mortality. The infant mortality rate in LaPorte County exceeds both the state and national averages, standing at 11.7%.

“I want to ensure that every single woman out there who is pregnant or parenting has the supportive services that they need to not only be successful in their own role but to mitigate and reduce any risks that may be generationally passed on to their children,” Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Director Danielle Crowder said.

Franciscan Health launched its prenatal assistance program in Crown Point in 2002, eventually expanding it to Hammond, Rensselaer and Michigan City. It's a multidisciplinary program. Case managers and paramedics ensure moms get access to round-the-clock support during their pregnancy and after childbirth.

“They’re helping mothers and infants get the care they need so we can have healthy moms, healthy babies and healthy pregnancies,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO DeanMazzoni said.

Hogberg said the Michigan City Prenatal Assistance Program benefits the community.

“It was so impactful,” Hogberg said. “Looking at the need is a real driver and the people here care so deeply.”