Franciscan Health Foundation donates thermometers to Head Start

Franciscan Health Foundation continues to provide thermometers for school children in an effort to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
The nonprofit wing of Franciscan Health donated 2,000 thermometers to Michigan City Area Schools families and has now donated more than 100 thermometers to the nonprofit Paladin, which runs Head Start of LaPorte County. The program assists low-income families and promotes school readiness for kids between the ages of 3 and 5.
“With everything going on around us there are still servants out there willing to help. We appreciate the kind donation of the thermometers which will be given to each Head Start family so they can be on top of keeping their children healthy,” said Nila Williams, community partner coordinator for Head Start of LaPorte County.
Families can use the donated thermometers to monitor their children's temperatures and keep them home if necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus that's killed more than 200,000 Americans thus far.
“The Franciscan Health Foundation remains committed to helping the communities we serve stay safe and healthy through our Community Health and Wellness Fund, and we were happy to work with our Michigan City hospital to help Paladin–Head Start provide their families with thermometers,” said Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development Deborah Tatum.
Franciscan Health Foundation continues to accept donations in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus. The money from cash donations has been used for infrared thermometers, oxygen flow devices, and sanitizing stations.
For more information, visit FranciscanHealthFoundation.org/COVID-19.
