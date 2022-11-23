 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story urgent

Franciscan Health gathers more than 17,000 diapers for needy

  • 0
Franciscan Health gathers more than 17,000 diapers for needy

Franciscan Heath's diaper pantry in Hammond is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Franciscan Health collected more than 17,000 diapers in Northwest Indiana to help needy families throughout the Region.

The system's hospitals in  Dyer, Munster, Hammond, Crown Point and Michigan City ran a Diaper Drive last month to battle diaper insecurity during the holidays, a time when many families face financial strain. The Mishawaka-based healthcare provider gathered 30,758 diapers across its entire system or enough for 350 families.

“Providing clean and dry diapers to the littlest lives in our communities is a true testament to who our employees are and how they serve our ministry,” said Danielle Crowder, Franciscan Health community health improvement director. “I am grateful for their support and honored to serve alongside them.”

Franciscan Health will stock the diapers in its pantries to help families in the Prenatal Assistance Program. It's estimated that one in three families struggle to afford diapers, which can cost $80 to $90 a month or more than $1,000 a year.

People are also reading…

Infants often need up to 12 diapers a day, or 360 diapers a month. Up to 57% of families that suffer diaper insecurity miss school or work because they lack the diapers to send their kids to childcare, which typically don't accept cloth diapers.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

“The need is becoming even greater through the increased costs of living within the last year,” said Alexandra Grelecki, community health improvement coordinator-community paramedicine for Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Franciscan has diaper pantries at 5454 Hohman Ave. in Hammond and 1121 S. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point. They provide diapers, wipes and other necessities.

The healthcare system asks the public for donations.

“In fidelity to our mission, your gift plays a vital role in continuing to provide access to care for our communities as well as continuing much-needed outreach services to the most vulnerable,” Grelecki said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage entrepreneur launches headband business

Portage entrepreneur launches headband business

Yolanda Monahan founded YoBandz with the goal of offering the public "a comfortable fitting headband that can be worn for extended periods of time for all ages and genders without the pressure that today’s traditional headbands cause."

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts