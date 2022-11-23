Franciscan Health gathers more than 17,000 diapers for needy

Franciscan Health collected more than 17,000 diapers in Northwest Indiana to help needy families throughout the Region.

The system's hospitals in Dyer, Munster, Hammond, Crown Point and Michigan City ran a Diaper Drive last month to battle diaper insecurity during the holidays, a time when many families face financial strain. The Mishawaka-based healthcare provider gathered 30,758 diapers across its entire system or enough for 350 families.

“Providing clean and dry diapers to the littlest lives in our communities is a true testament to who our employees are and how they serve our ministry,” said Danielle Crowder, Franciscan Health community health improvement director. “I am grateful for their support and honored to serve alongside them.”

Franciscan Health will stock the diapers in its pantries to help families in the Prenatal Assistance Program. It's estimated that one in three families struggle to afford diapers, which can cost $80 to $90 a month or more than $1,000 a year.

Infants often need up to 12 diapers a day, or 360 diapers a month. Up to 57% of families that suffer diaper insecurity miss school or work because they lack the diapers to send their kids to childcare, which typically don't accept cloth diapers.

“The need is becoming even greater through the increased costs of living within the last year,” said Alexandra Grelecki, community health improvement coordinator-community paramedicine for Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Franciscan has diaper pantries at 5454 Hohman Ave. in Hammond and 1121 S. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point. They provide diapers, wipes and other necessities.

The healthcare system asks the public for donations.

“In fidelity to our mission, your gift plays a vital role in continuing to provide access to care for our communities as well as continuing much-needed outreach services to the most vulnerable,” Grelecki said.