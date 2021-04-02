Franciscan Health honored physicians for COVID fight during National Doctor's Day

On Tuesday, which was National Doctor's Day, Franciscan Health Hospitals across Northwest Indiana honored the doctors who have been on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

Conceived of by the wife of a doctor, the annual holiday saying thank you to physicians is celebrated by health care organizations across the world annually on March 30, which marks the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery in 1842.

The Catholic health care provider, the largest hospital operator in Northwest Indiana, recognized the contributions of physicians to their communities and the lives they've saved during the pandemic that's killed more than 565,000 Americans thus far.

"Franciscan Health joins the nation in honoring the physicians who have worked during the COVID-19 pandemic to treat those with the virus, while continuing to provide necessary care in a safe manner," Franciscan Health said in a news release.

"Franciscan’s physicians have adapted to these unprecedented times by finding innovative ways to continue to provide care, including virtual visits and remote monitoring to help COVID patients recover at home."