Franciscan Health hospitals install thermal scanners at entrances to screen for COVID-19

Franciscan Health hospitals have installed thermal scanners at entrances for quick, easy and contactless COVID-19 screening.

The state-of-the-art kiosks let visitors place their face near the screen to get a temperature reading in mere seconds. The kiosks, which resemble a tablet computer perched on a stand, also can tell if visitors are wearing masks or not.

The goal is provide a safe environment for visitors, patients and employees.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the most cutting-edge temperature screening technology to those we’re privileged to work with and serve,” said Sean Leahy, administrative director of operations at Franciscan Health Dyer/Hammond/Munster. “They are accurate, efficient, and most importantly, the technology helps us deliver the safest possible environment for our patients, visitors, and coworkers.”

The kiosks are extremely user-friendly, said Trish Weber, vice president of operations at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

"On-screen instructions prompt the user, so the device requires little to no prompting from staff,” she said.