Franciscan Health hospitals install thermal scanners at entrances to screen for COVID-19

Franciscan Health hospitals have installed thermal scanners at entrances for quick, easy and contactless COVID-19 screening.
The state-of-the-art kiosks let visitors place their face near the screen to get a temperature reading in mere seconds. The kiosks, which resemble a tablet computer perched on a stand, also can tell if visitors are wearing masks or not.
The goal is provide a safe environment for visitors, patients and employees.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer the most cutting-edge temperature screening technology to those we’re privileged to work with and serve,” said Sean Leahy, administrative director of operations at Franciscan Health Dyer/Hammond/Munster. “They are accurate, efficient, and most importantly, the technology helps us deliver the safest possible environment for our patients, visitors, and coworkers.”
The kiosks are extremely user-friendly, said Trish Weber, vice president of operations at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
"On-screen instructions prompt the user, so the device requires little to no prompting from staff,” she said.
Both staff and visitors have found the thermal scanners helpful, said Dawn Scott, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Franciscan Health Crown Point. The kiosks provide more accurate and consistent testing of temperature, with a fever being one of the major symptoms of the coronavirus that's swept around the world.
“The only current challenge that we are adjusting to is setting the correct height, so it is able to be used for most people,” Scott said.
Franciscan Hospitals continue to restrict visitors to one per day for most situations.
