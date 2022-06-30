 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery

Franciscan Health Infusion Center cancer patients ringing bells after completing treatment

  • 0
Franciscan Health Infusion Center cancer patients ringing bells after completing treatment

On her final day of chemotherapy, Jacqueline Frabotta became the first cancer patient to ring the bell at the Franciscan Health Infusion Center in Munster.

 Joseph S. Pete

That ringing reverberating through the hallways is the sound of celebration.

Patients at the Franciscan Health Infusion Center in Munster now clang a brass bell to celebrate the end of their cancer treatments in a newly launched tradition funded through donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation .

Patient Jacqueline Frabotta recently was the first to ring the bell after she finished her chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

“Everyone was emotional. We are so thankful that she was our first patient to ring the new bell,” said Gail Blackburn, director of outpatient services for Franciscan.

WATCH NOW: Montel Williams talks with the Stupar family

Patients had requested the bell as a way to celebrate the accomplishment of wrapping up treatment.

“Ring this bell three times well to celebrate this day," a plaque by the bell reads. "This course is run, my treatment done, now I am on my way.”

It's located on the second floor of the Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster at 701 Superior Ave.

People are also reading…

“Thank you very much to the foundation and all of our generous donors. The bell is a wonderful addition to our department and the patients will be ringing it loudly to celebrate their accomplishment,” Blackburn said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts