Franciscan Health Infusion Center cancer patients ringing bells after completing treatment

That ringing reverberating through the hallways is the sound of celebration.

Patients at the Franciscan Health Infusion Center in Munster now clang a brass bell to celebrate the end of their cancer treatments in a newly launched tradition funded through donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation .

Patient Jacqueline Frabotta recently was the first to ring the bell after she finished her chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

“Everyone was emotional. We are so thankful that she was our first patient to ring the new bell,” said Gail Blackburn, director of outpatient services for Franciscan.

Patients had requested the bell as a way to celebrate the accomplishment of wrapping up treatment.

“Ring this bell three times well to celebrate this day," a plaque by the bell reads. "This course is run, my treatment done, now I am on my way.”

It's located on the second floor of the Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster at 701 Superior Ave.

“Thank you very much to the foundation and all of our generous donors. The bell is a wonderful addition to our department and the patients will be ringing it loudly to celebrate their accomplishment,” Blackburn said.

