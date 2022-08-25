Franciscan Health lactation consultants triple amount of breastfeeding

Lactation consultants at Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Family Birth Center helped triple the number of mothers they consult who exclusively breastfeed their newborns.

Patty DeStefano launched the initiative when she became the manager of the Family Birth Center two years ago.

“We always had lactation consultants, but people weren’t into exclusive breastfeeding as much and there wasn’t as much support,” said Echo Denny, one of the lactation nurses at the Family Birth Center.

Nurses emphasize the health benefits of breast milk, including lower risks of morbidity, mortality, sudden infant death syndrome, childhood leukemia, gastroenteritis, necrotizing enterocolitis, middle ear infections and respiratory tract infections. They follow up with patients after 30 days, 90 days and six months.

“Our consultants are available to trouble shoot, meet one-on-one, and sometimes they are there to simply listen,” DeStefano said.

Babies who breastfeed also have lower rates of childhood obesity and type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Moms who breastfeed tend to lose weight more quickly following birth and have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, myocardial infarction and type 2 diabetes.

“Breastfed babies also sleep better at night because breast milk has melatonin in it,” DeStefano said. “Your body knows what the baby needs.”

Some new mothers still need convincing.

“Most people I talk to who don’t breastfeed or who stop think they don’t have enough milk for the baby,” Denny said. “A baby’s stomach is the size of a marble the first day. They don’t need that much. Sometimes they say they had trouble with their first child and I’ll ask why. Maybe it was positioning or latching and we can work on that.”

But recently formula shortages have driven up interest in breastfeeding exclusively.

“People have been calling and Facebook messaging me about relactation,” Denny said. “One patient started breastfeeding, then went to bottle feeding and wanted to try relactation. If the supply was good in the first place, however long it has been since you stopped, it takes that long to get it back.”

For more informaiton, call Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Michigan City at 219-877-1610.