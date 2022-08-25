 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Franciscan Health lactation consultants triple amount of breastfeeding

  • 0
Franciscan Health lactation consultants triple amount of breastfeeding

LaPorte County resident Cayla O’Donnell holds her newborn daughter, Freyja, in the Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

 Provided

Lactation consultants at Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Family Birth Center helped triple the number of mothers they consult who exclusively breastfeed their newborns.

Patty DeStefano launched the initiative when she became the manager of the Family Birth Center two years ago.

“We always had lactation consultants, but people weren’t into exclusive breastfeeding as much and there wasn’t as much support,” said Echo Denny, one of the lactation nurses at the Family Birth Center.

Nurses emphasize the health benefits of breast milk, including lower risks of morbidity, mortality, sudden infant death syndrome, childhood leukemia, gastroenteritis, necrotizing enterocolitis, middle ear infections and respiratory tract infections. They follow up with patients after 30 days, 90 days and six months.

“Our consultants are available to trouble shoot, meet one-on-one, and sometimes they are there to simply listen,” DeStefano said.

People are also reading…

Babies who breastfeed also have lower rates of childhood obesity and type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Moms who breastfeed tend to lose weight more quickly following birth and have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, myocardial infarction and type 2 diabetes.

“Breastfed babies also sleep better at night because breast milk has melatonin in it,” DeStefano said. “Your body knows what the baby needs.”

Some new mothers still need convincing.

“Most people I talk to who don’t breastfeed or who stop think they don’t have enough milk for the baby,” Denny said. “A baby’s stomach is the size of a marble the first day. They don’t need that much. Sometimes they say they had trouble with their first child and I’ll ask why. Maybe it was positioning or latching and we can work on that.”

But recently formula shortages have driven up interest in breastfeeding exclusively.

“People have been calling and Facebook messaging me about relactation,” Denny said. “One patient started breastfeeding, then went to bottle feeding and wanted to try relactation. If the supply was good in the first place, however long it has been since you stopped, it takes that long to get it back.”

For more informaiton, call Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Michigan City at 219-877-1610.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dino Tyme attraction to bring giant dinosaurs to Lowell

Dino Tyme attraction to bring giant dinosaurs to Lowell

Giant dinosaurs have invaded the Harvest Tyme Family Farm, which is opening its Dino Tyme attraction Saturday. Visitors will be able to check out more than 20 dinosaurs and an erupting volcano from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 18.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Alverno Labs interview with Sam Terese

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts