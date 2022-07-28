Franciscan Health Michigan City bariatric program attains accreditation

Franciscan Health Michigan City's bariatric program attained accreditation for meeting standards for patient safety and care.

The bariatric surgery center in Michigan City was accredited as a Comprehensive Center by the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, which jointly manage the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. The designation means that bariatric and metabolic patients can expect to receive multidisciplinary medical care, including preoperative and postoperative care, that improves patient outcomes and long-term health.

“This accreditation is a testament to the dedication of our doctors and staff to provide patients with the highest quality bariatric services and care,” said Thomas Shin, medical director of the Bariatric Program at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

After the hospital applied, a bariatric surgeon with the accreditation program did a site visit, looking at clinical outcomes, processes and structure. The review looked at critical care capabilities, patients served and procedures provided.

Franciscan Health Michigan City earned the accreditation by meeting criteria for staffing, training, facilities and care pathways for pathways with obesity. It also takes part in a national data registry that reports on its surgical outcomes, pinpointing opportunities for quality improvement.

“We are delighted to have obtained accreditation,” Bariatric Surgeon Sandra Wischmeyer said. “Our team is incredible. They have worked tirelessly through the midst of a global pandemic to provide the highest quality care to our patients. We are thankful for the support and dedication of Franciscan Health Michigan City.”

The medical treatment is increasingly needed.

An estimated 93 million Americans are affected by obesity, which increases risks of morbidity and health risks like diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease, according to The Centers for Disease Control. The number continues to rise.

Franciscan Health said bariatric and metabolic surgery have been shown to help reduce the risk of comorbid conditions like cancer associated with obesity.