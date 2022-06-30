 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franciscan Health Michigan City gives employees awards

Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital recently presented St. Luke and St. Camillus awards to staff members.

The hospital at 9300 Franciscan Way honored three employees "for their team approach to patient care and rapport with staff and patients."

Hospitalist and internal medicine physician Elias Salloum won the 2022 St. Luke Award from Franciscan Health Michigan City.

"The winner of the St. Luke Award, named for the patron saint of physicians and surgeons, is chosen each year by the patient care staff," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "The award recognizes physicians who have an outstanding rapport with nurses, patients and their families; show respect for the nursing profession; provide education and act as a resource to staff; serve as a role model; and exhibit a team approach to care."

Nurses Abby Knoll and Jill Ross received the 2022 St. Camillus Award from Franciscan Health Michigan City.

"The St. Camillus Award is named for St. Camillus, who, despite having an incurable wound on his leg, was dedicated to the care of the sick," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "It is chosen by the medical staff and recognizes a nurse who is an ambassador in the community; is a patient advocate; shows respect for the nursing profession; reflects our mission and values; promotes service and hospitality; has good rapport with fellow staff; and exhibits a team approach to care."

