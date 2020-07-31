Franciscan Health Michigan City launches equity and parity initiatives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Franciscan Health Michigan City is launching new initiatives to promote equity, parity and diversity in health care.

The hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City said it has a social responsibility to promote the principles of parity and equity as a Catholic institution.

“We are committed to developing a culture of love, compassion, respect and safety through an awareness of and attention to the diversity of the people with whom we interact,” said Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni. “This culture will be reflected in our organization’s attitudes, structure, policies and services.”

Franciscan Health Michigan City will implement new training on diversity, sensitivity and compassion as part of "an ongoing internal dialogue on relevant social topics and socioeconomic factors in health and access to care." It also will try to align staff hiring, promotion and development with the principles of equity and parity.

The hospital also is developing the new position of Community Health Outreach Coordinator to address health disparities among different socioeconomic groups in the community.