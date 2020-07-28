Franciscan Health Michigan City loosens visitation restrictions

Franciscan Health Michigan City has loosened its visitation policy to allow patients one visitor per day in a number of situations where that was previously not allowed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City, just north of Interstate 94, is now allowing adult visitors, who will be screened to ascertain if they are at risk for COVID-19 or other communicable illnesses. All visitors must wear masks, practice hand hygiene and practice social distancing while inside the hospital.
They must be at least 18 years old unless they are the parent of a patient there.
"Non-COVID-19 patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety," Franciscan Health Michigan City said in a news release. "Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital. COVID-19 inpatients may not have visitors."
A woman in labor can have one visitor per day, as well as a labor coach on hand. A mother and her significant other can visit a child in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and one or two more visitors may be allowed if it's an end-of-life situation.
One visitor per day also will be allowed in the emergency room, for outpatient/ambulatory patients, for those receiving surgery, for non-COVID end-of-life, and now for COVID end-of-life. Full personal protective equipment is required to see someone dying of coronavirus. Pastors who are not part of the Franciscan Alliance Pastoral Care team are not currently allowed to perform last rites during the pandemic that has infected more than 16.5 million people worldwide and killed more than 654,000.
Visitors who do not pass COVID-19 screenings will not be allowed to visit the hospital or the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
For more information, call 219-879-8511 or visit franciscanhealth.org.
