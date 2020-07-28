Franciscan Health Michigan City loosens visitation restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Franciscan Health Michigan City has loosened its visitation policy to allow patients one visitor per day in a number of situations where that was previously not allowed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City, just north of Interstate 94, is now allowing adult visitors, who will be screened to ascertain if they are at risk for COVID-19 or other communicable illnesses. All visitors must wear masks, practice hand hygiene and practice social distancing while inside the hospital.

They must be at least 18 years old unless they are the parent of a patient there.

"Non-COVID-19 patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety," Franciscan Health Michigan City said in a news release. "Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital. COVID-19 inpatients may not have visitors."

A woman in labor can have one visitor per day, as well as a labor coach on hand. A mother and her significant other can visit a child in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and one or two more visitors may be allowed if it's an end-of-life situation.