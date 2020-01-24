Franciscan Health Michigan City marks first year of new $243 million hospital

Franciscan Health recently celebrated the first anniversary of its brand new $243 million Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital just north of Interstate 94.

“It is our people who make the difference, it is each and every one of you that makes us great,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said at a celebration attended by staff in the hospital lobby. “I want to take a moment to thank every person on our incredible team for the important work that you do and the services you provide. Each member of our team, by living our values every day, makes a positive and memorable difference in the lives of our patients and their families.”

The new hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City has had a weeklong anniversary celebration of the new hospital, a successor to the St. Anthony Hospital Sister Genevieve and Sister Valeria of the Sisters of St. Francis opened in Michigan City in 1903.

The former Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital on Homer Street has since been repurposed as a Franciscan ExpressCare facility and continues to provide health care services to the community.

“It is our great people today who carry on our important mission of continuing Christ’s ministry in our Franciscan tradition,” Mazzoni said.