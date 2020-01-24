Franciscan Health Michigan City marks first year of new $243 million hospital

Franciscan Health recently celebrated the first anniversary of its brand new $243 million Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital just north of Interstate 94.
“It is our people who make the difference, it is each and every one of you that makes us great,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said at a celebration attended by staff in the hospital lobby. “I want to take a moment to thank every person on our incredible team for the important work that you do and the services you provide. Each member of our team, by living our values every day, makes a positive and memorable difference in the lives of our patients and their families.”
The new hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City has had a weeklong anniversary celebration of the new hospital, a successor to the St. Anthony Hospital Sister Genevieve and Sister Valeria of the Sisters of St. Francis opened in Michigan City in 1903.
The former Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital on Homer Street has since been repurposed as a Franciscan ExpressCare facility and continues to provide health care services to the community.
“It is our great people today who carry on our important mission of continuing Christ’s ministry in our Franciscan tradition,” Mazzoni said.
Franciscan Health Michigan City transferred its first 50 patients over to the new hospital a year ago. It has since added 59 physicians and 24 nurse practitioners, enough staff to provide same-day appointments for primary care.
“The new facilities are attracting new providers to the community and we are filling the gaps in services,” said Dr. Anil Chawla, vice president of medical affairs.
The hospital has expanded services in areas like urology, interventional cardiology, cardiac electrophysiology and neurology. It opened a gastro-esophageal reflux disease clinic with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and launched the first bariatric services program in LaPorte County.
Franciscan Health Michigan City leaders listened to patients, caregivers and staff to make improvements, such as to the registration process and wait times, Vice President of Clinical Support Services Jill Nygren said.
“The best is yet to come, and our journey will continue,” Nygren said.
The new hospital has delivered more babies and handled more emergency room and operating room visits, which led to a decision to add new more operating room suites there.
“It’s our family, it’s our people and how much we care for each other and those that are entrusted to our care," said Trish Weber, vice president of operations and chief nursing officer.