Franciscan Health Michigan City names new chief nursing officer
Sarah Jones was named chief nursing officer at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Nurse Sarah Jones is taking the reins as the chief nursing officer at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

“We are confident that in her new role as the chief nursing officer at Michigan City, Sarah will continue to elevate nursing and patient care to the next level of excellence,” said Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Jones has worked at Franciscan Health Michigan City since 1996. She most recently served as an administrative director for patient care services, a position in which she had several areas of responsibility in both nursing and administration.

Jones earned a certificate in health care ethics from the National Catholic Bioethics Center and graduated from the Franciscan Leadership Enhancement Program. She also took part in Franciscan Alliance Chief Nursing Officer Residency Program over the last two years.

The Purdue University Calumet graduate, a lifelong resident of Michigan City, said she was honored to serve the community with Franciscan Health for the last 24 years.

“I am passionate about patient care and look forward to supporting our team in a manner that promotes ongoing excellence in care and outcomes,” she said.

