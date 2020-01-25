Franciscan Health Michigan City needs volunteers for welcome center

Are you pleasant, reliable and like helping others?

If so, Franciscan Health Michigan City needs you.

The new $243 million hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way seeks volunteers for shifts at its Welcome Center.

Dependable and friendly volunteers are needed to take both morning and afternoon shifts on weekdays. They will be responsible for greeting everyone who enters the hospital and guiding patients and visitors to physician offices, testing areas and patient rooms, giving them directions on how to get where they are going. Volunteers also will be tasked with delivering flowers and other gifts to patients and staff members at the full-service 123-room hospital.

All volunteers must be at least 17 years old and agree to work at least one four-hour shift per week.

Anyone who volunteers gets a free meal for each shift, a 10% discount at the gift shop, and an open invitation to the annual spring and Christmas luncheons.

To apply to volunteer, call Manager of Volunteer Services Jeremiah Mellen at 219-877-1421 or email him at Jeremiah.Mellen@franciscanalliance.org.

