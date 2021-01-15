Franciscan Health Michigan City planning blood drives

The need for blood donations has soared along with COVID-19 deaths, which are closing in on 400,000 in the United States and just hit a new daily record of more than 4,300.

Blood shortages have been reported nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic, with life-saving blood supplies dwindling, putting patients in emergency rooms and hospitals at risk.

Franciscan Health Michigan City has scheduled two blood drives to help make up for the lack of donations taking place at workplaces and schools during a time of remote work and e-learning.

Versiti Blood Center will accept donations outside Entrance A at the hospital, at 3500 Franciscan Way, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 and from 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 28.

"With blood donations urgently needed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Franciscan Health Michigan City invites the public to give at one of two blood drives scheduled later this month," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "The COVID-19 antibody test is performed on every blood donation."

Versiti collects blood for more than 70 hospitals in Indiana and Illinois, including Franciscan Health Michigan City and other Franciscan Health hospitals in Northwest Indiana.