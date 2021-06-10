Franciscan Health Michigan City reaches out to church over coronavirus vaccine hesitancy

Franciscan Health Michigan City reached out to local churches to address questions about hesitancy over getting the COVID-19 vaccine that medical experts say is vital to contain the spread of the virus that has killed 3.7 million people worldwide, including more than 610,000 in the United States.

Franciscan Health officials recently met with Michigan City church congregations, including the New Hope and at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist churches.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Jacarra Williams said doctors answered his congregation's concerns about the vaccine.

“My job as a shepherd is to feed them spiritually, but it’s also about the total man. So, when there’s sickness, we need to bring in the right people,” Williams said.

“The majority of our seniors did go out and get vaccinated,” Pleasant Hill Pastor James Lane said. "The interesting thing is trying to get the younger generation to understand how important it is for them to get vaccinated. Their view is if I get it, more than likely, I’ll survive it. So, I’m not going to put that stuff in my body.”

Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni and Community Health Improvement Coordinator Nila Williams also brought information to the churches.