Franciscan Health Michigan City staff stuff backpacks for school kids

Staff at the Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital and volunteers stuffed backpacks with school supplies to prepare students for the return to the classroom this upcoming school year.

Volunteers from the hospital filled brand-new backpacks for hundreds of schoolchildren in Michigan City.

Doctors, nurses, other medical personnel and other volunteers prepared 600 backpacks in the Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel Community Room at the 123-room hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way, just northwest of the Franklin Street exit off Interstate 94.

Franciscan Health Michigan City's Mission Fund bought 500 backpacks and supplies that will be distributed at the Michigan City Area Schools Back to School Rally. Another 100 backpacks were prepped to be donated to the St. Stanislaus School in Michigan City.

"Meanwhile, Franciscan Health Michigan City is aiming to help even more children with its annual Backpack Drive among its staff," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "These backpacks will be donated to Sandcastle Shelter and Stepping Stones Shelter."

The general public can help out with the project to prepare kids for the new school year. They can fill backpacks with school supplies and bring them to the volunteer services desk at Franciscan Health Michigan City, which will accept donations until July 13.

"Outside donations are welcome," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "They should include a new, gender-neutral backpack filled with the following supplies: one package of pencils, one package of filler paper, one package of pens, one box of crayons, one package of markers, one ruler, two glue sticks, one package of erasers, one pair of scissors, one pencil case and two folders."

