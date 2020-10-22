Franciscan Health Michigan City to host blood drive during serious shortage

Franciscan Health Michigan City will host a blood drive Friday amid a serious shortage.

The blood drive will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel Community Room at the hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.

Donations go to scores of hospitals across Indiana and Illinois. Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, the primary blood supplier to Franciscan Health, said supplies have dropped to critically low levels across the state.

“The current blood supply in the U.S. is critically low and most of the country’s blood centers are reporting a significant decline in blood collection,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical officer at Versiti. “In Indiana, the state’s blood supply has dropped to a critically low level, with less than a day’s supply of life-saving blood on shelves to supply Versiti’s more than 80 hospital partners throughout the state.”

Versiti has suffered because blood drives at workplaces and schools are typically its largest sources of blood donations in the fall, but the remote work and virtual schooling during the coronavirus pandemic has caused them to dry up. It's down more than 50% this year, or 20,000 units of blood.