 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Franciscan Health Michigan City to host COVID-19 clinic

  • Updated
  • 0
Franciscan Health Michigan City to host COVID-19 clinic
Joseph S. Pete

Need a fresh COVID-19 booster as the flu season commences?

Franciscan Health Michigan City will soon host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

It's partnering with two other regional health care systems, Beacon Health and Saint Joseph Health, to boost education and vaccination rates in underserved communities.

The vaccination clinic will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Michigan City Public Library at 100 E. 4th St. in downtown Michigan City.

Children between 5 and 11 can get Pfizer first and second vaccines and boosters. Anyone over the age of 12 can get their first, second or Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine. 

Anyone getting a booster or second shot is eligible to receive a $50 Visa gift card.

People are also reading…

A $3.7 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to Beacon Health is funding the clinic. Beacon Health dispensed $164,500 of the grant funding to Franciscan Health to bring mobile vaccination clinics and COVID-19 educational campaigns to benefit underserved communities in LaPorte County.

No pre-registration is required.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want more financial education

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts