Franciscan Health Michigan City to host COVID-19 clinic

Need a fresh COVID-19 booster as the flu season commences?

Franciscan Health Michigan City will soon host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

It's partnering with two other regional health care systems, Beacon Health and Saint Joseph Health, to boost education and vaccination rates in underserved communities.

The vaccination clinic will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Michigan City Public Library at 100 E. 4th St. in downtown Michigan City.

Children between 5 and 11 can get Pfizer first and second vaccines and boosters. Anyone over the age of 12 can get their first, second or Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine.

Anyone getting a booster or second shot is eligible to receive a $50 Visa gift card.

A $3.7 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to Beacon Health is funding the clinic. Beacon Health dispensed $164,500 of the grant funding to Franciscan Health to bring mobile vaccination clinics and COVID-19 educational campaigns to benefit underserved communities in LaPorte County.

No pre-registration is required.