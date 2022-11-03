Franciscan Health Michigan City to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Need your booster before flu season?

Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Michigan City.

The Mishawaka-based health care system will host a clinic in partnership with Beacon Health from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Michigan City Public Library at 100 E. 4th St.

Eligible participants getting a second shot or booster can get $50 Visa gift cards.

Kids between the ages of 5 and 11 can get their Pfizer first and second vaccines. Anyone 12 and older can get a first or second Pfizer vaccine or a Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine.

No one has to register in advance to get a coronavirus vaccine at the clinic.

It's funded by a $3.7 million federal grant the Health Resources and Services Administration provided to Becond Health with the hope of increasing vaccination rates and education in underserved communities. Beacon Health in turn gave Franciscan Health $164,500 to fund mobile vaccination clinics, COVID-19 educational campaigns and community health workers to deploy in underserved parts of LaPorte County.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused nearly 6.6 million deaths worldwide, including close to 1.1 million in the United States. It's infected more than 99.4 million Americans.