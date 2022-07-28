Franciscan Health Michigan City works with churches on diabetes prevention

Franciscan Health Michigan City is working with local churches to prevent diabetes in Michigan City.

The hospital is teaming up with the houses of worship to educate parishioners on a chronic disease statistically more likely to affect the African American and Hispanic communities.

It's the second-year Franciscan Health Michigan City is offering the free “Fan Out Diabetes” program, which follows Sunday church services.

"At the first session, diabetes educators will provide a presentation on diabetes with information on healthy eating and exercise tips," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Free screenings will be offered, along with insurance enrollment assistance and healthy snacks and giveaways. Guests are asked to also attend a second session where the church will be presented with fans for the entire congregation, along with a screening follow-up, health planning and referral information."

The first session will take place at 11 a.m. on July 31 at Temple Worship Center at 1916 E. U.S. 20 in Michigan City with a follow-up session on Aug. 21. People are encouraged to attend both sessions.

Additional sessions will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 and Oct. 2 at Mount Zion Baptist Church at 123 Helen St. in Michigan City, and at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 and Nov. 13 at Bethany Lutheran Church at 102 G St. in LaPorte.

We have to meet people where they are and where they feel the most comfortable,” Franciscan Health Michigan City Community Health Improvement Coordinator Nila Williams said.

Diabetes is the seventh-leading cause of death in Indiana. Non-Hispanic blacks are twice as likely to die while Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely to die of the chronic disease, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“I want people to be educated on the prevention of diabetes, chronic illnesses and break those cycles. Let’s begin to change eating habits and learn to eat mindfully. Small steps can lead to big rewards,” Williams said.

No registration is required.

For more information, email Nila.Williams@FranciscanAlliance.org.