Franciscan Health Mobile Markets to distribute free food to the community

Franciscan Health’s Mobile Markets will provide nutritious meals to the public at its hospitals in Hammond and Crown Point.

The Franciscan Health Foundation and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana team up to bring the trucks filled with healthy food that can be picked up by residents and families in need as a way of combating food insecurity in the community.

A mobile market will take place at 3 p.m. July 19 in the hospital parking lot near the helicopter pad at Franciscan Health Crown Point at 1201 S. Main St. Another mobile market will take place at 3 p.m. July 27 at Franciscan Health Hammond at 5454 Hohman Ave.

The truck will be parked in the parking lot across the street from the hospital next to the Centier Bank branch on Hohman Avenue.

"Provided in partnership with Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, each mobile market truck offers participants a selection of free grains, fruits, vegetables and protein," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are gone. Recipients must show valid proof of Indiana residency."

Franciscan Health's Mobile Markets are drive-through only. The health care system asks people not to arrive before 2:30 p.m. on any of the pickup dates.

Anyone interested in donating to fight food insecurity in Northwest Indiana can call 219-661-3401 or visit FranciscanHealthFoundation.org.

For more information, visit foodbanknwi.org.