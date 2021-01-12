Franciscan Health Munster completes major $16.5 million hospital expansion

MUNSTER — Franciscan Health Munster hospital has completed a $16.5 million expansion that added 25 beds to its surgical unit.

Mishawaka-based Franciscan Health, the largest hospital operator and health care provider in Northwest Indiana, added more capacity during the coronavirus pandemic "during a moment when hospital beds are needed more than ever."

The hospital at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster added about 20,000 square feet, with 25 private patient rooms on its third-floor north tower, bringing the total number of inpatient beds there to 88.

Some of the new inpatient beds are in specialty rooms for disabled patients, bariatric patients and patients who need isolation.

“The new 25-bed surgical unit at Franciscan Health Munster is a wonderful addition to our hospital," said Sean Leahy, chief operating officer for Franciscan's hospitals in Munster, Hammond and Dyer. "This state-of-the-art addition was designed and built with safety, quality, beauty and comfort all in mind. We are thrilled to provide such an outstanding healing environment to the communities we’re privileged to serve."