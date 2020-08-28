Franciscan Health now providing athletic trainers to Lake Central High School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lake Central School Corp. recently struck a deal with Franciscan Health to provide sports medicine services after its high school, along with 19 other high schools and colleges, were left without athletic trainers when Community Healthcare discontinued its athletic trainer program in June.

Two trainers from Mishawaka-based Franciscan, one of the biggest health care systems in the Region, will be stationed at the high school in St. John full-time.

Frank Eksten, director of Sports Medicine and Sports Performance at Franciscan Health Crown Point, said Franciscan jumped at the opportunity to provide Lake Central and the Tri-Town community with its sports medicine expertise.

“Lake Central was a school that made a lot of sense for us," he said. "I had conversations with the athletic director, determining their needs. My intention is to exceed what they had before."

The trainers will treat injuries, advise on preventative measures, and guide safe sport techniques like concussion awareness, heat acclimation and balance stability. The trainers also will be tasked with overseeing protocols aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.