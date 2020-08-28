Franciscan Health now providing athletic trainers to Lake Central High School

The Lake Central School Corp. recently struck a deal with Franciscan Health to provide sports medicine services after its high school, along with 19 other high schools and colleges, were left without athletic trainers when Community Healthcare discontinued its athletic trainer program in June.
Two trainers from Mishawaka-based Franciscan, one of the biggest health care systems in the Region, will be stationed at the high school in St. John full-time.
Frank Eksten, director of Sports Medicine and Sports Performance at Franciscan Health Crown Point, said Franciscan jumped at the opportunity to provide Lake Central and the Tri-Town community with its sports medicine expertise.
“Lake Central was a school that made a lot of sense for us," he said. "I had conversations with the athletic director, determining their needs. My intention is to exceed what they had before."
The trainers will treat injuries, advise on preventative measures, and guide safe sport techniques like concussion awareness, heat acclimation and balance stability. The trainers also will be tasked with overseeing protocols aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“A document was developed by our medical directors, and that went out to all partner schools on how to develop their own plan on how to return to sports,” Eksten said. “We’re very fortunate to have some excellent people that are part of our sports medicine collaborative throughout the alliance.”
Franciscan provides trainers to 45 high schools in Indiana, including Andrean, Crown Point, Lowell, Boone Grove, Kankakee Valley and Covenant Christian.
“Lake Central High School is excited to join the Franciscan network as our provider for our athletic training services," Athletic Director Chris Enyeart said. "We are extremely happy to continue working with Mr. Chris Hall and Mrs. Taylor Gleason as our athletic trainers. During these uncertain times with the COVID-19 pandemic, joining an amazing team allows us to provide our student-athletes with top notch care.”
