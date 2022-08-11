Franciscan Health offering FIT-Together fitness program for families

Families can now work out together to reach their fitness goals in Michigan City.

Franciscan Health launched the new FIT-Together program for households with children between the ages of 8 and 14.

The eight-week-long class will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Michigan City YMCA at 1202 Spring St.

The free program will kick off on Aug. 16 and run through Oct. 4.

"The FIT-Together program addresses the well-being of every participating family member — children, siblings, parents or parental figures — by exploring healthy choices in activities, relationships and emotional health," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Sessions will include physical activities as a fun way to improve stress management, effective communication, problem solving and connection. Cooking demonstrations will also take place, featuring healthy meal prep by personal chef Kia Can Cook. Families will receive food boxes so they can then prepare the meal at home."

Participants in the program will learn about the seven Cs of family resilience, including control, competence, coping, confidence, connection, character and contribution.

Though the program is free, registration is required.

Participants should wear gym shoes and comfortable clothes.

To register, contact Nila Williams at Nila.Williams@franciscanalliance.org or by calling 219-413-8525.