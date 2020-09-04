Franciscan Health offering virtual rounds during pandemic

Franciscan Health Crown Point has been using virtual interdisciplinary rounds to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic, a method that might be rolled out more widely at other Franciscan Health hospitals after a successful trial in Northwest Indiana.
Patients still see hospitalists, nurses and respiratory therapists in person daily. But they also video-conference with a larger group of clinicians while still at bedside.
“Using the iPad, a cardiologist, pulmonologist and infectious disease physician as well as pharmacy and case management participate in the visit. The goal is to provide patient-centered care coordination, while minimizing exposure, preserving personal protective equipment, and improving safety of our patients and staff,” said Erik Mikaitis, vice president of Medical Affairs at Franciscan Health Crown Point. “Leaders and staff at Franciscan Health Crown Point are encouraged by these preliminary outcomes and are now seeking ways to build on this work by further leveraging technology to redesign the way care is delivered to a broader group of patients."
The virtual process lets clinicians share expertise and improves team-based care, said Randall Moore, senior vice president and COO of Health and Care Solutions at Franciscan Alliance.
“In many instances this enhanced real-time interaction led to improvements in the plan of care and the ability to speed recovery,” he said.
Patient David Farmer of Cedar Lake said he benefitted from the new treatment method while he was hospitalized for COVID-19.
“I think that’s the greatest thing they came up with,” he said. “I could see the doctors, I could see who I’m talking to and I asked the question and they had the answer.”
He since recovered and is back home.
“I felt like I was a king, the way I was treated,” he said.
Giovanni Infusino, a pulmonary physician at Franciscan Health Crown Point, said video interaction helped with communication.
“I think it was good for him to be able to talk to all of us together and to come up with a plan for him,” Infusino said. “He seemed very appreciative each day that we spoke. He had questions and he liked having everybody there and talking.”
