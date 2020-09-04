Franciscan Health offering virtual rounds during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Franciscan Health Crown Point has been using virtual interdisciplinary rounds to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic, a method that might be rolled out more widely at other Franciscan Health hospitals after a successful trial in Northwest Indiana.

Patients still see hospitalists, nurses and respiratory therapists in person daily. But they also video-conference with a larger group of clinicians while still at bedside.

“Using the iPad, a cardiologist, pulmonologist and infectious disease physician as well as pharmacy and case management participate in the visit. The goal is to provide patient-centered care coordination, while minimizing exposure, preserving personal protective equipment, and improving safety of our patients and staff,” said Erik Mikaitis, vice president of Medical Affairs at Franciscan Health Crown Point. “Leaders and staff at Franciscan Health Crown Point are encouraged by these preliminary outcomes and are now seeking ways to build on this work by further leveraging technology to redesign the way care is delivered to a broader group of patients."

The virtual process lets clinicians share expertise and improves team-based care, said Randall Moore, senior vice president and COO of Health and Care Solutions at Franciscan Alliance.