You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Franciscan Health offers virtual series on childhood trauma for students returning to school
urgent

Franciscan Health offers virtual series on childhood trauma for students returning to school

{{featured_button_text}}

Franciscan Health is launching a free five-week virtual series on childhood trauma to help students as they prepare to return to school under conditions unprecedented in recent history in the fall.

"The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for families, educators and health care professionals as the beginning of another school year approaches," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "These challenges have also highlighted the core focus of Franciscan Health’s Community Health Improvement Team: to address, prevent and heal from adverse childhood experiences, a prominent public health concern in our communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need in our communities to provide ACEs-related education and awareness."

Franciscan's Community Health Improvement Team created the “Childhood Trauma and Back-To-School Event Series" for children headed back to school during the coronavirus pandemic and their parents.

“At this moment, so many are searching for the best way to help children navigate a new school year under very different circumstances," said Kate Hill-Johnson, administrative director of Community Health Improvement for Franciscan Health. "Our hope is that providing access to this virtual series builds upon our efforts to improve the lives of children and families."

The series kicks off with a 48-hour virtual showing of the award-winning documentaries "Resilience" and "Paper Tigers." Showings start at 4 a.m. July 21 and last for 48 hours.

Governor delays reopening of Indiana economy due to growing COVID-19 case counts

Registration is required by 11 a.m. July 20 to get a personalized viewing passcode through Vimeo. Then Franciscan will host nine free webinars on childhood adversity at the following dates and times:

• Exploring ACEs, Part 1: Types of Trauma Webinar: 10:30 a.m. to noon July 23

• Exploring ACEs, Part 2: Epigenetics Webinar: 11 a.m. to noon July 28

• Tips for Re-Entry in Schools for Educators Webinar: 10 to 11 a.m. July 30

• Tackling Tough Times Together as a Family Webinar: 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 4

• Strengthening Protective Factors for Family Health and Wellbeing Webinar: 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6

• Caring for Yourself, the Adult Caregiver: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 11

• Exploring ACEs, Part 3: Community Healing Webinar: 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12

• Examples of Trauma-Informed Schools in Indiana Webinar: 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 18

• Building Healthy Conflict Resolution in Kids Webinar: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 20.

Registration is required, and comes with a certificate of attendance.

For more information or to register, visit franciscanhealth.org/ACES.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

“At this moment, so many are searching for the best way to help children navigate a new school year under very different circumstances," said Kate Hill-Johnson, administrative director of Community Health Improvement for Franciscan Health. "Our hope is that providing access to this virtual series builds upon our efforts to improve the lives of children and families."

Quote

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts