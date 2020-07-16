Franciscan Health offers virtual series on childhood trauma for students returning to school

Franciscan Health is launching a free five-week virtual series on childhood trauma to help students as they prepare to return to school under conditions unprecedented in recent history in the fall.
"The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for families, educators and health care professionals as the beginning of another school year approaches," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "These challenges have also highlighted the core focus of Franciscan Health’s Community Health Improvement Team: to address, prevent and heal from adverse childhood experiences, a prominent public health concern in our communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need in our communities to provide ACEs-related education and awareness."
Franciscan's Community Health Improvement Team created the “Childhood Trauma and Back-To-School Event Series" for children headed back to school during the coronavirus pandemic and their parents.
“At this moment, so many are searching for the best way to help children navigate a new school year under very different circumstances," said Kate Hill-Johnson, administrative director of Community Health Improvement for Franciscan Health. "Our hope is that providing access to this virtual series builds upon our efforts to improve the lives of children and families."
The series kicks off with a 48-hour virtual showing of the award-winning documentaries "Resilience" and "Paper Tigers." Showings start at 4 a.m. July 21 and last for 48 hours.
Registration is required by 11 a.m. July 20 to get a personalized viewing passcode through Vimeo. Then Franciscan will host nine free webinars on childhood adversity at the following dates and times:
• Exploring ACEs, Part 1: Types of Trauma Webinar: 10:30 a.m. to noon July 23
• Exploring ACEs, Part 2: Epigenetics Webinar: 11 a.m. to noon July 28
• Tips for Re-Entry in Schools for Educators Webinar: 10 to 11 a.m. July 30
• Tackling Tough Times Together as a Family Webinar: 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 4
• Strengthening Protective Factors for Family Health and Wellbeing Webinar: 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6
• Caring for Yourself, the Adult Caregiver: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 11
• Exploring ACEs, Part 3: Community Healing Webinar: 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12
• Examples of Trauma-Informed Schools in Indiana Webinar: 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 18
• Building Healthy Conflict Resolution in Kids Webinar: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 20.
Registration is required, and comes with a certificate of attendance.
For more information or to register, visit franciscanhealth.org/ACES.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
“At this moment, so many are searching for the best way to help children navigate a new school year under very different circumstances," said Kate Hill-Johnson, administrative director of Community Health Improvement for Franciscan Health. "Our hope is that providing access to this virtual series builds upon our efforts to improve the lives of children and families."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.