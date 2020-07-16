Franciscan Health offers virtual series on childhood trauma for students returning to school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Franciscan Health is launching a free five-week virtual series on childhood trauma to help students as they prepare to return to school under conditions unprecedented in recent history in the fall.

"The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for families, educators and health care professionals as the beginning of another school year approaches," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "These challenges have also highlighted the core focus of Franciscan Health’s Community Health Improvement Team: to address, prevent and heal from adverse childhood experiences, a prominent public health concern in our communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need in our communities to provide ACEs-related education and awareness."

Franciscan's Community Health Improvement Team created the “Childhood Trauma and Back-To-School Event Series" for children headed back to school during the coronavirus pandemic and their parents.

“At this moment, so many are searching for the best way to help children navigate a new school year under very different circumstances," said Kate Hill-Johnson, administrative director of Community Health Improvement for Franciscan Health. "Our hope is that providing access to this virtual series builds upon our efforts to improve the lives of children and families."