Franciscan Health Olympia Fields' Emergency Department has been reaccredited for pediatric care.

The Illinois Department of Public Health renewed the south suburban hospital's accreditation through 2026.

"We are thrilled to again receive EDAP approval for re-accreditation," said Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Director of Nursing and Emergency Services Cindy Mele. "Respect for life and compassionate concern are among the core values of our healthcare ministry. We are blessed to be able to care for these vulnerable young patients and their families. We thank the IDPH for the honor."

Illinois Department of Public Health has recognized more than 100 hospitals in Illinois through its Pediatric Facility Recognition program, including Franciscan Health Olympia Fields at 20201 South Crawford Avenue.

In 1994, it established the Illinois Emergency Medical Services for Children program to improve pediatric emergency care across the state. It aims to improve capabilities and transfers between facilities by ensuring hospitals are complying with federal performance guidelines.

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields underwent a rigorous reacceditation process to ensure it could take care of seriously injured and gravely ill children.

The recognition follows a rigorous recertification process and indicates the hospital's emergency department has the essential resources and capabilities in place to meet the emergency and critical care needs of seriously ill and injured children.

"The contributions that Franciscan Health Olympia Fields has made to the Emergency Medical Services for Children Facility Recognition program over the last several years is recognized and appreciated," said Evelyn Lyons, manager for the Illinois Department of Public Health.