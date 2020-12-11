Franciscan Health physical therapist becomes one of nation's first to attain oncologic certification

A Franciscan Health physical therapist became one of the first in the nation to earn board certification as a specialist in oncologic physical therapy.
Paula Stout specializes in treating cancer patients at Franciscan Point Rehabilitation in Crown Point. She became one of the first certified oncology specialists in the country after passing a recently approved American Physical Therapy Association test.
“It’s a very rigorous exam. You prepare for it for a year or two on your own,” Stout said.
The certification provides formal recognition for therapists with specialized skills so both cancer patients and doctors know the treatment is available.
“Cancer patients sometimes fall through the cracks in terms of needing physical therapy to help them improve their quality of life, to get back to what they were doing before and maybe even more,” Stout said.
After graduating from physical therapy school, she started out treating patients for lymphedema, a swelling in arms and legs that often occurs after cancer surgery or radiation damages or removes lymph nodes.
“Not all lymphedema patients are cancer patients, but the majority of what I was seeing was cancer patients and I started to realize the deficits in our cancer care continuum,” she said. “They wouldn’t normally be referred until the lymphedema was a big problem. So, I might see them a year out of chemo and radiation.”
Lymphedema patients often struggle with basic tasks like getting in or out of cars, an issue that can be fixed by physical therapy. Guided exercise can help them relearn those skills and overcome cancer-related fatigue.
“We are the movement specialists. What they need is an exercise prescription,” she said.
Physical therapy can treat cardiac issues, core weakness and chemo-induced peripheral neuropathy, tingling and numbness that can throw off the balance of patients.
“Most importantly, physical therapy is about function, and cancer patients will show functional decline," she said. "We should be involved from time of diagnosis throughout survival, because the treatment for cancer and how these patients are doing functionally is a very dynamic process.”
Stout, a University of Missouri graduate with more than 21 years of experience, said oncologic physical therapy helps patients lead their best lives.
“There are over 17 million cancer survivors in the United States today," she said. "Therefore, if you are a physical therapist, you are going to see patients who either have cancer or have had cancer.”
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.