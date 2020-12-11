Franciscan Health physical therapist becomes one of nation's first to attain oncologic certification

A Franciscan Health physical therapist became one of the first in the nation to earn board certification as a specialist in oncologic physical therapy.

Paula Stout specializes in treating cancer patients at Franciscan Point Rehabilitation in Crown Point. She became one of the first certified oncology specialists in the country after passing a recently approved American Physical Therapy Association test.

“It’s a very rigorous exam. You prepare for it for a year or two on your own,” Stout said.

The certification provides formal recognition for therapists with specialized skills so both cancer patients and doctors know the treatment is available.

“Cancer patients sometimes fall through the cracks in terms of needing physical therapy to help them improve their quality of life, to get back to what they were doing before and maybe even more,” Stout said.

After graduating from physical therapy school, she started out treating patients for lymphedema, a swelling in arms and legs that often occurs after cancer surgery or radiation damages or removes lymph nodes.