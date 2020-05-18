You are the owner of this article.
Franciscan Health seeks blood donations from recovered COVID-19 patients
Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer.

 Joseph S. Pete

Franciscan Health is seeking blood donations from patients who recovered from COVID-19 as it takes part in a national study spearheaded by Mayo Clinic.

The study is investigating whether convalescent blood plasma collected from those who have recovered from coronavirus can be used to treat patients infected with the virus.

“Convalescent plasma has been used since the 1800s to help people infected with different viruses and bacteria," said Dr. Erica Kaufman West, infectious disease specialist for Franciscan Health. "The idea behind convalescent plasma is that if we take the antibodies from a patient who has recovered from an infection and give them to a patient who is sick from that same infection, those antibodies may help that sick patient fight off the disease faster."

Franciscan Health hopes to help establish the effectiveness of convalescent plasma, which is regulated by the FDA as an investigational product, in treating patients who are severely ill with COVID-19.

“Donating plasma is donating blood, except that you’ll get your platelets and red blood cells back," Kaufman West said. "Just the plasma will be taken. The same requirements for blood donation apply and you must be free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days to be eligible."

Anyone who has recovered from the virus is encouraged to learn more about donation by visiting FranciscanHealth.org/CovidPlasma.

Those who have not been infected also are encouraged to donate by calling 800-632-4722 or emailing donate.in@versiti.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

