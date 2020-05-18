Franciscan Health seeks blood donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Franciscan Health is seeking blood donations from patients who recovered from COVID-19 as it takes part in a national study spearheaded by Mayo Clinic.

The study is investigating whether convalescent blood plasma collected from those who have recovered from coronavirus can be used to treat patients infected with the virus.

“Convalescent plasma has been used since the 1800s to help people infected with different viruses and bacteria," said Dr. Erica Kaufman West, infectious disease specialist for Franciscan Health. "The idea behind convalescent plasma is that if we take the antibodies from a patient who has recovered from an infection and give them to a patient who is sick from that same infection, those antibodies may help that sick patient fight off the disease faster."

Franciscan Health hopes to help establish the effectiveness of convalescent plasma, which is regulated by the FDA as an investigational product, in treating patients who are severely ill with COVID-19.

“Donating plasma is donating blood, except that you’ll get your platelets and red blood cells back," Kaufman West said. "Just the plasma will be taken. The same requirements for blood donation apply and you must be free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days to be eligible."