Franciscan Health to battle shortage with blood drive

The pandemic sunk blood supplies to the lowest level in more than a decade.

Franciscan Health seeks to fix that. The health care system aims to rectify critical shortages at upcoming blood drives.

Franciscan Health Dyer will host blood drives from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm. Sept. 22 and Nov. 23 at the Reginald Board Room 1A. Franciscan Health also will host blood drives from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Franciscan Health Michigan City, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Franciscan Health Crown Point and from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton.

It's estimated one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

“Our area is facing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade due to a drop in blood drives caused by the COVID pandemic,” said Joanna Benignetti, manager of volunteer services for Franciscan Health Dyer. “The decline has contributed to a 62% drop in drives held across the country. As a result, life-saving blood that is supplied to our hospitals may become a challenge.”

The donations will benefit Versiti Blood Center, which supplies blood to 63 hospitals in Northwest Indiana and Illinois.

“A heartfelt thanks to all donors who continue to better patient outcomes in the communities we serve,” Benignetti said. “There is no substitute for the gift of blood donation. It is precious, perishable and the need for it is vital.”

Franciscan employee Michele Frankovich has been donating for as long as she can remember.

“I do it because I like to help others,” Frankovich said. “It’s the right thing to do. God created our precious bodies and if I can share some of it to make someone else better, I will. A lot of people just don’t like needles, but I think of the pain Jesus went through for us and I do it.”

Donors must bring photo IDs and wear masks. They should eat meals and drink water before donating.

Appointments can be scheduled in advance but walk-ins also are welcome.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 219-864-2037, email june.long@franciscanalliance.org or visit www.versiti.org/IL.