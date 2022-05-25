Franciscan Health to host blood drive, car seat headrest clinic

Franciscan Health invites the public to take part in an upcoming blood drive and car seat clinic.

A Versiti blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at Franciscan Health Munster, 701 Superior Ave. Life-saving donations of blood will be collected by Versiti Blood Center, which is the primary blood provide to more than 70 hospitals in Indiana and Illinois, including Franciscan Health hospitals.

Donors should bring photo identification, eat a healthy meal for donating and hydrate with plenty of water. Walk-ins are allowed by social appointments are encouraged by visiting versiti.org/IL or by calling 1-800-786-4483. Marks are required.

Franciscan Health and Geminus Regional Health Systems also will host a free car safety clinic at the Home Street campus at 301 W. Homer Street in Michigan City.

It will take place from 2 to 6 pm Tuesday, May 31.

It's open by appointment-only to Indiana residents only.

Certified technicians will install free car seats while supplies last. Parents or caregivers have to bring their children so the technician can assess how the kid fits into the current car seat and make adjustments to a new one.

"The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends that whether you’ve just installed a car seat or need help installing or using one, you get help at a car seat inspection station near you," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Children should remain rear-facing as long as possible. Children under age 2 should always ride rear-facing and should remain rear-facing until they reach the top weight and height allowed by the seat manufacturer. Children between 4 and 7 should be in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. Once the child outgrows the forward-facing seat, it’s time to travel in a booster seat, but still in the back seat. Children 8 to 12 should remain in a booster seat until they are big enough to fit in a seat belt properly."

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-931-3322.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.