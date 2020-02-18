Franciscan Health to invest $20 million to repurpose old Michigan City hospital

Franciscan Health plans to invest $20 million into repurposing its old St. Anthony Hospital, which served Michigan City from 1904 until the beginning of last year, when the health care system opened a $243 million hospital just off the heavily trafficked Interstate 94.
Much of the century-old hospital will be razed, while the rest will be renovated to serve urgent care patients, the elderly and patients with mental health issues. Other potential uses have yet to be determined.
“Programming, planning and design on the Homer Street project will kick off soon," Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said. "When we are finished, the new and improved Homer Street campus will be thriving once again with existing and new programs and services to meet the needs of the communities we serve for many years to come."
Founded by two Catholic nuns, St. Anthony Hospital provided 114 years of medical services to patients in its longtime location at 301 W. Homer St. In early January of 2019, all the patients there were moved to Franciscan's new hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.
The Franciscan Alliance Board of Directors has decided to tear down much of the 400,000 square-foot former hospital. All that will remain is the emergency department, parking garage and patient tower that was built in 2001. Franciscan has been operating a Franciscan Health ExpressCare urgent care clinic out of the former emergency department since the hospital closed.
Franciscan plans to move Franciscan PACE (Program for the All-inclusive Care of the Elderly) to the first floor of the former patient tower, which will be entirely renovated. The second floor will become home to Franciscan Health Michigan City’s 14-bed inpatient Behavioral Medicine Unit, which is currently located on the fifth floor of the new hospital
The health care system is still deciding what to do with the rest of the property. Franciscan said it has been in talks with community stakeholders about other programs and services that could be offered at the old St. Anthony Hospital that would "advance Franciscan Health’s Mission and address priorities identified by its recent community health needs assessment."