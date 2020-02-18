Franciscan Health to invest $20 million to repurpose old Michigan City hospital

Franciscan Health plans to invest $20 million into repurposing its old St. Anthony Hospital, which served Michigan City from 1904 until the beginning of last year, when the health care system opened a $243 million hospital just off the heavily trafficked Interstate 94.

Much of the century-old hospital will be razed, while the rest will be renovated to serve urgent care patients, the elderly and patients with mental health issues. Other potential uses have yet to be determined.

“Programming, planning and design on the Homer Street project will kick off soon," Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said. "When we are finished, the new and improved Homer Street campus will be thriving once again with existing and new programs and services to meet the needs of the communities we serve for many years to come."

Founded by two Catholic nuns, St. Anthony Hospital provided 114 years of medical services to patients in its longtime location at 301 W. Homer St. In early January of 2019, all the patients there were moved to Franciscan's new hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.

