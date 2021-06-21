Franciscan Health to lay off 83 as part of Hammond hospital downsizing

Franciscan Health plans to lay off 83 workers as part of its downsizing of the former St. Margaret Hospital in downtown Hammond.

The Mishawaka-based health care provider plans to shrink the more than 120-year-old 226-bed Franciscan Health Hospital at 5454 Hohman Ave. to an 8-bed acute care hospital, emergency department and primary care location. The 800,000-square-foot Hammond campus will be partly demolished and shrunk to about 85,000 square feet as Franciscan shifts more care to suburbs amid an industry-wide shift to more outpatient and virtual care.

Franciscan Health planned to give many of the displaced employees the opportunity to transfer to its hospitals in Munster and Dyer.

But it warned the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notice, or WARN Act, letter that it would lay off more than 80 workers this summer as it scales back operations at the hospital.