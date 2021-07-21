Franciscan Health to require employees to get vaccinated

"We are very grateful how our Franciscan family members over the past year and a half have made many personal sacrifices to provide safe, reliable, and effective care amid a worldwide pandemic," Leahy wrote. "As we continue together on this most challenging journey, we have an obligation to those we serve, and all those we come into contact with, to protect them and ourselves from the spread of this debilitating and deadly disease. COVID-19 vaccines have had remarkable success in preventing or reducing illness throughout the world. As another wave of this virus is attacking our communities, this is not the time to lose ground in our fight against COVID. A heartfelt thanks goes out to all who have already been vaccinated and I urge all those who have not yet received the vaccine to do so quickly."