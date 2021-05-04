Franciscan Health to significantly downsize downtown Hammond hospital

Franciscan Health plans to significantly downsize and demolish part of one of the largest and longest-running hospitals in Northwest Indiana.

The Mishawaka-based health care provider plans to shrink the 226-bed Franciscan Health Hospital at 5454 Hohman Ave. to an 8-bed acute care hospital, emergency department and primary care location.

More than 100 years old, the former St. Margaret Hospital stands nine stories high and has long been an anchor of and the largest employer in downtown Hammond, which the city has been working to revitalize.

Franciscan Health said it is making the move because the 100-year-old building is expensive to maintain and market forces have shifted.

Many hospital staff will be transferred to Franciscan Health hospitals in Dyer and Munster, spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz said. They were notified today about opportunities to transfer.

Franciscan Health will invest $45 million to tear down much of the Hammond hospital and renovate what remains. It also will upgrade its internal care facilities at Franciscan Health Dyer because of the shift in services.