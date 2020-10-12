Franciscan Health updates its COVID-19 drive-thru testing hours

If you're looking to get tested for coronavirus, take note that Franciscan Health has updated its drive-thru testing hours for COVID-19 at its Hammond, Dyer and Munster hospitals.
Franciscan Health Hammond at 5454 Hohman Ave. will now have testing between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In central Lake County, Franciscan Health Dyer at 24 Joliet St. now offers drive-thru coronavirus testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Going forward, Franciscan Health Munster at 701 Superior Drive will be open for scheduled appointments between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and then from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be closed for lunch from 12 until 1 p.m. daily. The hospital just off Calumet Avenue in Munster will take unscheduled walk-in patients with no appointment from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The tests take place in trailers outside the emergency room. Anyone who does not have an appointment must have a doctor's order for a COVID-19 test.
To schedule an appointment at the Franciscan Health Munster hospital, call 219-836-5800, Ext. 62004 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
People also can perform free online COVID-19 self-assessments about whether they need the test at www.franciscanhealth.org/covidaware.
