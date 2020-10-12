 Skip to main content
Franciscan Health updates its COVID-19 drive-thru testing hours
 Joseph S. Pete

If you're looking to get tested for coronavirus, take note that Franciscan Health has updated its drive-thru testing hours for COVID-19 at its Hammond, Dyer and Munster hospitals.

Franciscan Health Hammond at 5454 Hohman Ave. will now have testing between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In central Lake County, Franciscan Health Dyer at 24 Joliet St. now offers drive-thru coronavirus testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Going forward, Franciscan Health Munster at 701 Superior Drive will be open for scheduled appointments between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and then from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be closed for lunch from 12 until 1 p.m. daily. The hospital just off Calumet Avenue in Munster will take unscheduled walk-in patients with no appointment from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The tests take place in trailers outside the emergency room. Anyone who does not have an appointment must have a doctor's order for a COVID-19 test. 

To schedule an appointment at the Franciscan Health Munster hospital, call 219-836-5800, Ext. 62004 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People also can perform free online COVID-19 self-assessments about whether they need the test at www.franciscanhealth.org/covidaware.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

