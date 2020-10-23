Franciscan Health's Diaper Drive aims to help families in need

Franciscan Health is hosting a diaper drive in October, which is Diaper Insecurity Month.

For the last four years, the health care system has worked to address the "silent crisis" by providing diapers to needy families across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs just before the financial pinch of the holidays.

Nearly one in three families struggle to afford diapers, which can cost $70 to $80 a month. Infants require up to 12 diapers a day and toddlers eight diapers a day, which costs parents up to $1,000 a year and is not covered by any state or federal child safety net program.

Last year, Franciscan Health delivered 30,000 diapers to families in need. This year, the organizers are asking donors for monetary donations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As in previous years, the Diaper Drive sheds light on the silent crisis of diaper need within our communities and the incidents of child abuse and neglect it may lead to. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, diaper shortages around the country, created by disruptions in supply chains and bulk buying, have made it more difficult for families to maintain a steady supply of diapers for their children. This year, your support is needed more than ever,” said Danielle Crowder, community health improvement manager for Franciscan Health’s Northern Division.