Franciscan lands nearly $930,000 for telehealth push

Franciscan Health landed a $929,834 federal grant from the Federal Communications Commissions COVID-19 Telehealth Program to push virtual care during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mishawaka-based health care system, which has a major presence in Northwest Indiana, has done more than 100,000 telemedicine visits in which patients see doctors online. Craig Miller, Franciscan’s administrative director of ambulatory services, said the visits are especially important for the most immunocompromised patients.
“Patients really appreciate the connection virtual care can provide, enabling them to stay home, but with our teams ready to help,” he said.
Franciscan's expansion into virtual health care is getting a helping hand from the $200 million FCC COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was passed as part of the CARES Act to help health care providers invest more in telehealth.
Franciscan will use its funds to buy laptops, tablets, webcams, headsets and remote monitoring devices. Beth Keultjes, administrative director of Franciscan Visiting Nurse Services, said the federal funding “is going to allow us to expand our services to do even more for these critical care patients.” Franciscan, for instance, now can install monitoring systems in the homes of high-risk patients to track blood pressure, oxygen levels and weight each day.
Appreciation parade for health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point
