Franciscan offers classes, support group to help people quit smoking

Anyone looking to make a New Year's Resolution to quit smoking can get help through Franciscan Health.

The Mishawaka-based hospital system, the largest health care provider in Northwest Indiana, is offering Aspire classes and support group for those looking to kick the habit.

"Give that New Year’s resolution a better chance of sticking by signing up for Franciscan Health’s Aspire tobacco cessation program, a multi-faceted approach to quitting smoking," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Aspire is designed to help people break free from addiction and move toward a healthier life."

For a one-time fee of $50, people can sign up for four weeks of virtual classes that are followed by four weeks of a support group. Participants will learn how to develop a plan for quitting, become confident in their ability to quit, manage withdrawal symptoms, what triggers them to smoke and skills they can use to avoid picking the habit back up.