Franciscan PACE program maintains connection with senior clients

“Our goal is to keep them protected in their home, rather than pulling them into the day center,” Matthys said.

PACE Recreational Therapist Mary Therese Bonaguro said staff has organized several parades, decorating staff cars and notifying participants when the parade was getting close to their home so they could watch. One parade, at an assisted living facility, included family members, police and fire departments.

“They’ve been saying that they love them and they’re so thankful that they get to see people, and they know we’re trying our best and want them to stay healthy,” Bonaguro said.

Staff has also sent clients home recreation activities and organized conference calls that have lasted longer each week. “They say that they can’t wait to get back to see everyone,” Bonaguro added.

Without access to the gym in the PACE Center, physical therapist assistant Shawna Lurtz has dropped off equipment at the homes of patients and trained caregivers and family members on how to assist with physical therapy. Lurtz has also done window visits.